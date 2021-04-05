Palmares Ocean Living and Golf Course on the Algarve coast in Portugal historically has utilised water from a local reservoir fed by mountain rainfall. Water demand for the whole golf course (landscape and 27 holes) historically was approximately 500,000-570,000 m3 a year. However, due to low rainfall in recent years, reservoir levels have been at 30% of what they should be. This resulted in an instruction to the golf course from the Association that manages the dam to reduce their water supply from 500,000 to 300,000 m3. In addition, two existing boreholes onsite has become heavily saline, and are no longer suitable for use.