The easiest option for small scale water harvesting is to harvest off existing buildings onsite, and locally store the water in large containers. This is a low cost, low tech solution to supplementing water supply. Typically, rainwater is redirected from a guttering system into storage vessels; most commonly these are water butts or intermediate bulk containers (IBC's). The capacity of such solutions is often low compared to other solutions listed on the portal. There are also slightly larger prefabricated tanks available on the market. These can be installed either above or below ground with a variety of pumps and monitoring devices if a more technical solution is required.