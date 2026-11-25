Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Chief Championships Officer at The R&A said, “Royal Johannesburg has a proud history of hosting prestigious professional and amateur championships and will provide a world-class stage for the best men’s and women’s amateur golfers in Africa to showcase their incredible talent.

“The Women’s Amateur Africa becoming an amateur championship is an exciting step forward, creating greater opportunities for women golfers across the continent. We look forward to delivering two outstanding championships and continuing to support the development of amateur golf in Africa.”

The winner of the Africa Amateur Championship will earn exemptions into The 155th Open at St Andrews and The Amateur Championship, while the winner of the Women’s Amateur Africa will secure places in The Women’s Amateur Championship and Final Qualifying for the AIG Women’s Open.

Rolex is the Official Timekeeper of the Africa Amateur Championship and the Women’s Amateur Africa and is committed to supporting The R&A’s professional and amateur championships.