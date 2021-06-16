The Rules of Golf state: “The Committee is responsible for publishing on the scorecard or somewhere else that is visible (for example, near the first tee) the order of holes at which handicap strokes are to be given or received.” (See Rules of Golf , Committee Procedures, Rule 5J (4).)

It is recommended that a stroke index allocation be applied over 18-holes, split into six triads with each hole ranked on its playing difficulty relative to par . Authorized Associations can provide a report detailing the difficulty factor that has been assigned to each hole derived from the Course Rating System.

The recommended methodology and procedures for determining a stroke index allocation within the six-triad structure, designed to accommodate both stroke play and match play formats, is as follows:

Apply odd stroke index allocations over the front nine and even stroke index allocations over the back nine. If, however, the back nine is significantly more difficult than the front nine, as determined by the Course Rating , the even stroke index allocations can be switched to the front nine and the odd stroke index allocations to the back nine.

(6 or less) on consecutive holes. When a player receives more than 18 strokes, the same allocation order is used with stroke index 1 repeating as stroke index 19, 37 and 55, with all additional strokes going up sequentially.





These recommended procedures support the guidance contained in the Rules of Golf , Committee Procedures, Rule 5J (4).

Stroke Index Allocation for 9-Hole Play

The strokes received in a 9-hole format of play on an 18-hole golf course should be taken in ascending order from the published stroke index allocation for 18 holes. Alternatively, the Handicap Committee may consider amending the stroke index allocation from 1 to 9, relative to the ascending order of the published stroke index allocation for 18 holes.

For plus handicap players, where they are required to give strokes back to the course, this should commences on the hole with the highest published stroke index allocated for the 9 holes or, if the Handicap Committee has amended the stroke index allocation from 1 to 9, at the hole with stroke index 9.

Sample Stroke Index Allocations

Sample Stroke Index Allocations