Portmore Golf Park was built by Colin Webber and his father and uncle on the family farm. The course originally opened as a driving range (1993) and a Par 3 (1996), which then had a 18 full length hole course added in two stages, opening in 1999 and 2004. Colin took the decision early on in the construction that it was much more advantageous in the long term to secure an onsite water supply, rather than install a comprehensive irrigation system. Thus, a series of lakes have been constructed over the years to harvest water from the site, which can then be used as irrigation water. This was started in 1996 when Lake 1 (see map) was dug at the wettest part of the site. This lake naturally fills up from ground and surface drainage, as well as all Par 3 greens and tees drainage. Material from this lake was then used to build greens and tees for the Par 3.