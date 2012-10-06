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Opening Golf to the World
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pH change
The chemical content of water, as well as its quality, can have a large impact upon water efficiency. Many irrigation sources are alkaline (pH above 7.5). This can result in inefficient irrigation practices with water taking a long time to infiltrate, increasing losses from evaporation, poor response from plants due to locking up of nutrients and potential issues with clogging of irrigation systems.
The chemical content of water, as well as its quality, can have a large impact upon water efficiency. Many irrigation sources are alkaline (pH above 7.5). This can result in inefficient irrigation practices with water taking a long time to infiltrate, increasing losses from evaporation, poor response from plants due to locking up of nutrients and potential issues with clogging of irrigation systems. A number of systems exist on the market which allow acid dosing of irrigation water before it enters the main irrigation system. These can be fine-tuned to alter pH to suit the site's rootzone and sward composition. However, care must be taken with such a system, with constant monitoring required, to prevent any negative impacts on turf.
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