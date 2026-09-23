Golfers with a disability in Wales will be boosted 32 new projects around Welsh golf clubs thanks to a half million-pound fund awarded from Sport Wales with the support of the Welsh Government and Sport Wales.

The fund is part of the legacy from Wales hosting The G4D Open for the first time.

The Wales Golf G4D Accessibility Fund is a transformative fund to help improve facilities at golf clubs across Wales for golfers with a disability.

There were 32 successful applications for funding from clubs all round Wales, improving ease of access, ramps, railing, lift, toilet facilities, mobile hearing loop systems, lighting, and staff training.

The other benefit is that 40 clubs completed a full audit of their facilities for people with a disability, which led to 34 applications for funding.

The highest grant of £19,478 was awarded to Abersoch, Caernarfon, Llanyravon, Mond Valley, Ruthin Pwllglas, Llandrindod Wells, Glynneath, Glamorganshire, Llanwern, Maesdu, Ponterdawe and Pontypridd.

The smallest project to gain a grant was just over £2,000 to Llanishen in Cardiff for handrails around the course to create a more inclusive environment on the course and reduce risk of injury.

“These projects will go a long way to making golf in Wales much more inclusive and easier to access for disabled people,” said Dilwyn Griffiths, Wales Golf Head of Facilities and Sustainability.

“Even the clubs that did not apply for a grant after completing the audit have helped us get a clearer picture of the facilities at Welsh golf clubs, while the 32 that were successful will be able to carry our work that will make a real difference.

“Thanks to the Welsh Government for providing this grant aid on the back of Wales hosting The G4D Open for the first time. It was at Celtic Manor and was a great success with the world’s most talented golfers with disabilities taking part.

“Wales Golf is committed to ensuring that golf in Wales is a game for everyone. The Wales Golf G4D Accessibility Fund is intended to act as a catalyst for growing the game and addressing some of the key factors affecting the organic growth of the sport for golfers with disabilities.

“Following on from last year’s successful Wales Golf Women’s Golf Legacy Fund, linked to Wales hosting the AIG Women’s Open, this year’s fund aims to build upon the impact of Wales hosting world class sporting events.

“Wales Golf celebrates the fact that our sport is inclusive, and hopes to distribute the fund to golf clubs who are committed to a shared goal of making golf ‘Everyone’s Game’.”

The Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport, Heledd Fychan, said, “This funding is about making sure that everyone in Wales has the opportunity to enjoy golf and all the physical and social benefits it brings.

“The legacy of hosting the G4D Open at Celtic Manor is already being felt, with 32 golf clubs across Wales now able to improve their facilities and welcome more disabled golfers onto the course.

“Sport should be for everyone, and these practical improvements, from ramps and handrails to hearing loop systems, will make a real and lasting difference to disabled golfers in Wales for years to come.”

EDGA President Professor Tony Bennett added, “Golf is a game that should be enjoyed by everyone, whatever their ability or impairment, and more golf facilities and organisations are now looking ahead to make this happen.

“Thanks to the fantastic oversight of the team at Wales Golf, 32 facilities have been encouraged to create innovative plans to welcome people from their communities who want to enjoy a life in golf, but happen to have a disability and need opportunity.

“This is a highly exciting legacy of The G4D Open and its staging in Wales by The R&A and DP World Tour.”

Established in 2023, The G4D Open is held in partnership by The R&A and the DP World Tour and supported by EDGA (formally the European Disabled Golf Association).

The Wales Golf G4D Accessibility Fund meant each club could apply for funding towards their projects up to a maximum of £20,000. All projects were required to contribute 20% of the total project cost.