



Our international research programme focuses on key sustainability challenges including: climate action; turf management; waste and pollution; biodiversity; and greenkeeping education and skills.

Golf Course 2030 (GC2030) is our way of helping organisations to manage the impact of climate change, consider the use of resources and prepare for the effect future regulations could have on course conditioning.

The purpose is to create evidence-based best practices and solutions to key threats – such as climate change and resource constraints – faced by golfing facilities and the playability of courses (eg pesticide, water scarcity).

﻿﻿For more information on Golf Course 2030, contact The R&A at GolfCourse2030@RandA.org