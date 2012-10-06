Alternatives to traditional piped drainage methods involve substituting pipework and gravel medium for porous drainage line products which allow horizontal and vertical movement of water through them. Another drainage method often used on greens is Passive Capillary Drainage (PCD). Often referred to as rope drainage, PCD is a stainless-steel core mesh wrapped in fibreglass which draws water in through capillary action. It is typically laid at 1m spacings and is a good option for retro-fitting non-USGA greens because it is quick to install and involves limited surface disturbance and materials.
On new golf courses, drainage tends to be installed during construction, although effort must be made to ensure that drainage is not cut due to cost constraints. However, on many older courses, drainage was never really a consideration or original drainage has long since failed. Drainage tends to be added over the years as and where it's required. There is rarely any long-term planning involved, which can lead to disjointed and unconnected systems. This can result in sub-optimal performance, and opportunities for holistic water management missed.
One of the main considerations when it comes to drainage is the outfall. Historically, this is often directed to the nearest water course or feature. However, this approach comes with planning and legislation issues in terms of downstream flooding and water quality. This approach is no longer seen as acceptable. With an integrated water management plan, water should be seen as a valuable resource throughout and designed based around attenuation, infiltration, and reuse of water as much as possible.