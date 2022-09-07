We are involved in staging leading professional and amateur championships and in a range of initiatives to broaden golf’s appeal on a global scale and address some of the challenges facing the sport. Staged by The R&A, The Open is golf’s original championship. Played since 1860 on iconic links golf courses, it is the sport’s most international major championship with qualifying events on every continent. The R&A also oversees the AIG Women’s Open, one of the five major championships in professional women’s golf, attracting competitors from across the world. It acts as a championship to inspire all ages and is played at world-class venues. The R&A also works with the DP World Tour to stage the ISPS HANDA Senior Open.