All the above information helps the water licensing body identify whether water is available and by monitoring how the water will be used, helping them assess the impact on other users and the environment. In some cases, to raise public awareness, it may be necessary to advertise an application which will need to be paid for by the applicant.
The water licensing body aims to take 13 weeks to process applications from the date of acceptance. If the application is granted, an annual charge for water authorised to abstract will be liable. The charge is also dependent on what the water will be used for.