image
Opening Golf to the World

Test Protocols

Overall Distance and Symmetry Test Protocol

0.39MB
pdf
Preview
Save

Golf Ball Weight and Size Test Protocol

0.15MB
pdf
Preview
Save

Initial Velocity Test Protocol

0.05MB
pdf
Preview
Save

Procedure for measuring the length of golf clubs (excluding putters)

0.27MB
pdf
Preview
Save

Protocol for Measuring Impact Area Markings of Golf Clubs

0.19MB
pdf
Preview
Save

Protocol for Measuring the Clubhead Size of Wood Clubs

0.17MB
pdf
Preview
Save

Protocol for Measuring the Coefficient of Restitution of a Clubhead Relative to a Baseline Plate

0.14MB
pdf
Preview
Save

Protocol for Measuring the Flexibility of a Golf Clubhead

0.14MB
pdf
Preview
Save

Protocol for Measuring the Moment of Inertia of Golf Clubheads

0.25MB
pdf
Preview
Save