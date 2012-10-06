The irrigation system was upgraded in 2015 with all valve in heads across the course and fully computer controlled. This allows extremely accurate and bespoke irrigation cycles for individual areas with all irrigation determined by regular moisture probe readings to prevent over watering. In areas dominated by fescue and bentgrass soil moisture is now kept between 10-15%. This value is greater in more annual meadow-grass dominated areas, although the team are using moisture management as part of the strategy to reduce annual meadow grass occurrence. This lean practice is extended to fairways which survive on zero supplementary irrigation. This, in addition to a very low fertiliser programme has created fine grass fairways which require very little to no summer mowing and are now much more resilient to summer droughts. This approach is now being extended to tees which are being carefully supplemented with native fen soil. This will increase water holding capacity to try and improve self-sufficiency and reduce irrigation reliance.