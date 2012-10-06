Head Greenkeeper Greg Welling comments, "The old wells at SAOL have been in-situ for many years. Prior to automatic irrigation, the wells were used as a watering source for the greens. Over time, and with investment in automatic irrigation, the wells became a redundant facility. Despite this, the licence to extract water from them, has always been maintained by the Club as it seemed prudent to keep access to the water should the Club ever need it. When the roof gave way on the well at the 14th green, it presented a significant challenge. Obviously, it was an opportunity to access water, which previously we had not been able to extract, but from a safety perspective, the structure needed significant reinforcement to cope with the approx. 8-9T of weight from a fully laden tractor and bowser. With reasonable water table conditions, the capacity of the well would allow us to extract between 5-10m3 per day, which increases our daily watering capacity on our fairways by 10-20%. We felt, given that yield, it was a viable project to undertake. Certainly, as a pioneer project, it would give us a chance to assess whether we could access more wells on site in the future.