To increase the volume collected, rainwater can be harvested from roofs, car parks and other hard standing areas and stored in larger tanks or moved to a site-wide storage system.
Storage tanks can be made of plastic, steel, concrete or more innovative and sustainable materials, such as geocellular storage systems, which can be incorporated under car parks or as a blue roof.
Water harvested from these types of surfaces can either be pumped or moved via gravity to the main irrigation storage area. Alternatively, water can be used more locally for landscape irrigation, or within a clubhouse for greywater use such as toilet flushing.
In most cases, water is directed from roofs or car parks into storage tanks located below ground. These can be shallow tanks with a large surface area, or more conventional buried tanks. The size and shape of the storage can be tailored to a site. Generally, tanks should be situated below car parks or low-key landscape areas. The system should be designed to reduce excavations as much as possible and to optimally capture water, i.e. large enough to capture most average rainfall, but not too large to avoid sitting empty for most of the time. Underground storage can reduce the risks of algal growth and from the water overheating.