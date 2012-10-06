Alternative irrigation systems can be used in specific areas to reduce water use. The most common alternative irrigation method is sub-surface irrigation. When water is delivered directly to the base, or midway up a rootzone, losses from evaporation are significantly less as water droplets are no longer left on the leaf. This allows roots to directly access water, improving consistency of supply. Generally, these types of systems can reduce water usage by 30-60% depending on plant species, climate and usage model. However, such systems are less flexible and not always appropriate for certain situations for example undulating greens, areas undergoing grow in.