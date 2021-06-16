Prediction of ALC 125 ball speed using IV derived values
Research publication ALC ball speed May 2025
ITR test conditions 2028 ODS
Equipment Specifications Research - June 2022
Equipment Specifications Research - June 2022 -Japanese
Equipment Specifications Research Executive Summary - Japanese
R22-01 Launch conditions of male and female golfers of different skill levels
R22-02 Laboratory and player testing with a limited distance golf ball
R22-03 Reduced Flight Ball Testing, Final Findings
R22-04 Effects of club flexibility at different swing speeds
R22-05 Player testing with alternative specification drivers
R22-06 Initial investigation - Effects of tee height on drive distance
R22-07 The effect of impact position on driving distance
R22-08 Effects of Tee Height on Drive Distance
R22-09 Impact of Course Setup on Scoring and Driving Distance on the PGA TOUR
R22-10 Distance and accuracy range testing performance results