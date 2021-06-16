The R&A has 169 affiliates that operate in 149 countries around the world to develop and sustain the sport. Most of these affiliates are the national governing bodies for golf in each respective country, some are pan-continental organisations, others represent professional golf.
We reinvest the proceeds from The Open in growing and supporting golf and provide financial support to a wide range of organisations in addition to national associations, including the DP World Tour, the Ladies’ European Tour, the PGA of Great Britain and Ireland and the Golf Foundation.