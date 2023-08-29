A special 100-year anniversary in St Andrews

Journal memories
Writing in the USGA Journal of August 1949 in a section entitled ‘Walker Cup Memories,’ Ouimet takes up the singles story…
“Entering the singles in 1923, we were trailing, three points to one,” he stated. “Assuming that each match would be won or lost, this meant that the United States must win five of the individual contests to gain a tie. I was paired against Roger Wethered in the number one match.
“I made little headway against Wethered. Each time I seemed to be in a fair way to reduce his lead of two holes, he would hole a long putt. I won the 16th with a 3. We halved 17th in 4s. On the final hole, I was 18 feet from the cup on my second and Roger was several feet outside.
“He putted to within eight or ten inches from the hole and laid me a three-quarter stymie. The roll of the green favoured me slightly in that there was a drift from right to left and his ball was on the low side. How my ball escaped his I will never know, but it just squeezed by, caught the high edge of the cup and fell in for a 3 to tie the match.”
St Andrews focus
With no halve points then awarded, GB&I were still in the ascendancy and increased their lead with Tolley’s 4&3 victory over Sweetser. However, the USA rallied and reeled off four singles win, before Oscar Willing secured the narrow 6–5 triumph after his 2&1 win against William Murray.
The Walker Cup was played on an annual basis until 1924, when it was decided that the financial strain of annual encounters was too severe. It was also believed that interest might drop if the matches were played too frequently. A decision was made to meet in alternate years and St Andrews again hosted in 1926, with the USA once more winning 6–5, and also in 1934.
The series was interrupted by World War II after the 1938 match at St Andrews. When the match resumed, in 1947, St Andrews was again selected as the site. The home of golf was also the venue for the match in 1955, 1971 and then 1975. Fast forwarding to the present day, St Andrews has left an indelible mark on Walker Cup history and more storytelling awaits.