







What is a BioBlitz?

A BioBlitz is a biological survey that brings together ecologists, golfers, wildlife groups and volunteers to identify as many species of plants, animals, fungi and insects as possible within a designated area in a set timeframe.

It’s a great way to engage all the different communities around a golf club and to allow players and non-players to see what actually lives on the course.

The R&A has been supporting annual BioBlitz events since 2024 and is committed to doing more to benefit golf and nature in the future. A BioBlitz can be as big or as small as you want it to be, but by identifying and recording species on individual courses worldwide, you can help showcase how beneficial the sport is for boosting biodiversity.

How do clubs benefit?

Participating clubs have discovered many benefits of hosting a BioBlitz event, including:

Recording a greater number of species on their course than they were aware of

Portraying golf in a more positive light to local nature groups and residents

Identifying other areas of their land where nature can flourish

Helping to educate the next generation of golfers about biodiversity

Playing a vital role in protecting threatened species.

Hosting an annual BioBlitz is a great way to monitor and record species numbers year-on-year, so that nature strategies can be updated and adapted.