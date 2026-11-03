Muirfield to host 2028 ISPS HANDA Senior Open

Muirfield will host Europe’s only senior major championship for a second time when the ISPS HANDA Senior Open returns to the venue in 2028.
The East Lothian course will host the 41st edition of the ISPS HANDA Senior Open from 10-13 August 2028, following on from when it first hosted the Championship in 2007.
That year, eight-time major champion Tom Watson secured his third Senior Open title with a one-shot victory, 27 years after he won The Open also at Muirfield.
Watson is one of only five players in history to win both The Open and Senior Open and the only player to have accomplished the feat at the same venue, which he has done twice at Muirfield and Turnberry.
Home to The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, golf was first played on 18 holes laid out by Old Tom Morris at Muirfield in 1891 after the Club moved from Musselburgh.
Muirfield has played host to many special events in its rich history including The Open on 16 occasions, 11 Amateur Championships, the Ryder Cup in 1973, the Walker Cup in 1959 and 1979, the Curtis Cup in 1952 and most recently the AIG Women’s Open in 2022.