Golf clubs need to work on educating and informing their membership and visitors of the challenges faced with long-term water provision. This should focus on the long-term prognosis for water availability and climate change. A big aspect of education should focus on shifting the baseline of golfer expectations as the way we present our golf courses may have to change. Specifically, educating members on what is achievable within the clubs' budget and under current environmental restrictions should be spelt out. This is not going to be easy to implement or popular with golfers and is something that cannot be achieved overnight, requiring a persistent and consistent approach to education and subtle management changes. This process may benefit from the creation of 3D visualisations to show members what the course, and particularly the fairways, may look like in future years under extreme drought stress, and any remodelling of the course that may be necessary to reduce the impact of major droughts on playability or to create additional water storage capacity.