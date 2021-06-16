Overall Distance and Symmetry Test Protocol
Golf Ball Weight and Size Test Protocol
Initial Velocity Test Protocol
Procedure for measuring the length of golf clubs (excluding putters)
Protocol for Measuring Impact Area Markings of Golf Clubs
Protocol for Measuring the Clubhead Size of Wood Clubs
Protocol for Measuring the Coefficient of Restitution of a Clubhead Relative to a Baseline Plate
Protocol for Measuring the Flexibility of a Golf Clubhead
Protocol for Measuring the Moment of Inertia of Golf Clubheads