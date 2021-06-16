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Opening Golf to the World

Technical Library

Prediction of ALC 125 ball speed using IV derived values

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Research publication ALC ball speed May 2025

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ITR test conditions 2028 ODS

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Equipment Specifications Research - June 2022

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Equipment Specifications Research - June 2022 -Japanese

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Equipment Specifications Research Executive Summary - Japanese

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R22-01 Launch conditions of male and female golfers of different skill levels

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R22-02 Laboratory and player testing with a limited distance golf ball

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R22-03 Reduced Flight Ball Testing, Final Findings

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R22-04 Effects of club flexibility at different swing speeds

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R22-05 Player testing with alternative specification drivers

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R22-06 Initial investigation - Effects of tee height on drive distance

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R22-07 The effect of impact position on driving distance

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R22-08 Effects of Tee Height on Drive Distance

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R22-09 Impact of Course Setup on Scoring and Driving Distance on the PGA TOUR

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R22-10 Distance and accuracy range testing performance results

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