El Pulté Golf in Guatemala will host the 2026 Women’s Amateur Latin America championship presented by The R&A and the ANNIKA Foundation from 19–22 November.

It will mark the first time the championship (WALA) has been held in Guatemala after visiting PGA Riviera Maya in Mexico last year, Lima Golf Club in Peru in 2024 and Pilar Golf in Argentina for three previous stagings.

El Pulté Golf is set in the stunning hills above Guatemala City and the sixth edition of the championship will feature the region’s most talented women’s amateur golfers. The winner will earn exemptions into three majors in 2027 – the AIG Women’s Open at Royal St George’s, The Chevron Championship at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas and The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club.

Colombia’s María José Marín – who enjoyed a play-off victory over Emily Odwin last year before going on to win the Augusta National Women’s Amateur – will defend her title in Guatemala.

Mark Lawrie, Regional Managing Director – Latin America & Caribbean at The R&A, said, “We are excited to take the Women’s Amateur Latin America championship to a wonderful, eye-catching venue in Guatemala.

“As the championship continues its evolution, El Pulté Golf will offer a superb test for the talented field to display their skills. We thank El Pulté Golf for their incredible support and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the ANNIKA Foundation to stage the championship for a sixth time.”

Annika Sörenstam, the ten-time major champion, added, “Over the past few years, we have been fortunate to take the Women’s Amateur Latin America championship to new regions across Latin America and we are excited to continue that journey by visiting Guatemala in November.

“In partnership with The R&A, the championship has been staged at outstanding venues and countries committed to supporting and growing women’s golf. We are especially grateful to El Pulté Golf for welcoming us to Guatemala and for their tremendous support. We look forward to an exciting week of competition and continuing to create opportunities for the next generation of women’s golfers throughout Latin America and beyond.”