Manufacturers may submit balls to The R&A and USGA for testing. Twenty-four samples of each ball type or model must be submitted to obtain a conformance ruling. If the samples conform to the Equipment Rules, the model is included on the List of Conforming Golf Balls, which is updated on a monthly basis. The current list can be found on The R&A’s and USGA’s websites. Full details of the golf ball submission procedure can be obtained from The R&A or USGA. Balls remain on the List for one year. Random tests are carried out by The R&A and USGA on selected balls to ensure that the ball characteristics remain the same. If a conformance issue is identified during random testing, the ball may be removed from the list. Normally, only the Committees in charge of competitions involving expert players (professional-level players and/or players at the highest levels of amateur golf) should introduce a Model Local Rule requiring a player to use a ball included in the List of Conforming Golf Balls, the penalty for breach of the Local Rule being disqualification. However, if this Local Rule is not in place, then the assumption is that a ball used by a player conforms unless there is strong evidence to the contrary e.g. a player used a 1.62 inch diameter golf ball (a ball which used to be in circulation and was permitted under the Rules before finally being prohibited worldwide in 1990).