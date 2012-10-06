Hollinwell Golf Club reduce artificial inputs into all turf areas wherever possible. This extends to irrigation, which is kept to an absolute minimum. The aim of this maintenance ethos is to encourage the development of swards which withstand greater levels of turf stress, play better and reduce environmental impact.
The club use around 3500-6000m3 of irrigation water a year, (although this was increased to 7300m3 in 2018) on greens, tees and approaches. This water is sourced from ponds onsite which naturally refill during winter months. With a current abstraction licence from the pond of 13,500m3, the Club has sufficient capacity to increase irrigation if required, although they don't have plans to do so.