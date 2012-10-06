Appropriate Irrigation Practices Sward species composition and playing surface performance are heavily influenced by the irrigation strategy. During dry spells of weather it can be necessary to irrigate manually or through automatic systems to maintain turf health and avoid turf thinning or loss of turf cover due to drought stress and turf dieback. Moisture levels of between 15% - 25% are generally considered appropriate to support healthy grass plants. During dry spells irrigation may need to be applied to supplement existing reserves in the soil or rootzone profile and raise levels up into this range. Managing turf within this moisture range will tend to favour the desirable fescue and bentgrass grass species that provide more sustainable playing surfaces. Moisture meters or moisture probes are used by turf managers to allow for real-time, accurate monitoring of moisture levels within soil profiles and enable informed decisions to be made about the requirement for irrigation. Over-application of irrigation and the deterioration in turf quality that develops as a direct result needs to be avoided. Excessive irrigation promotes softer, slower playing surfaces with increased rates of organic matter build-up. This in turn provides an environment that favours increased levels of the weed grass annual meadow-grass which is inherently a more prolific producer of organic matter. Over irrigated surfaces therefore suffer with increased rates of organic matter build-up, sward species deterioration and consequently require more intensive maintenance inputs to produce appropriate playing surfaces.