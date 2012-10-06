Good drainage is probably the most important aspect of providing a well-maintained golf course. This is because it governs so many different variables from simple wear and turf health issues to allowing courses to remain open, even during periods of poor weather. Courses built upon sandy soils generally do not require much additional drainage, as water naturally drains straight through the ground without accumulating on the surface or causing turf damage. However, some sand-based courses do actually struggle with excess drainage, which requires more irrigation inputs. For courses built upon clay dominated soils, controlling the movement of water over and through the soil is key. In the UK, this has traditionally been achieved through a network of subsurface pipes set within a narrow trench and back-filled with shingle topped up with sand or rootzone. Pipes are typically set 5m apart and less on greens although spacing will often be determined by cost/budget rather than need. For particularly wet areas, the piped network can be supplemented with sand grooves or slits which run perpendicular to the pipework and are set at much tighter spacings of 1m or less. This secondary drainage can generate significant benefits but is also significantly more expensive so tends to be used sparingly. Frequent maintenance is also required of these systems in order to ensure they continue to operate successfully after installation. In extreme circumstances, all the playing surfaces can be sand-capped. Due to the cost, this is most often found only on greens surfaces.