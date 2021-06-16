A round must be played by the Rules of Golf to be acceptable for handicap purposes, subject to the following:

i. Organized Competitions . In a situation where a player is disqualified from a competition for a breach of the Rules of Golf , but no significant scoring advantage has been gained, the score should remain acceptable for handicap purposes. If a player is disqualified from a competition for any other breach of the Rules of Golf , the score is not acceptable for handicap purposes.

The final determination is at the discretion of the Committee, based on the circumstances.

ii. General Play . When an organized competition is not being contested, a score is generally not acceptable for handicap purposes if the player:

Breaches the Rules of Golf , and the correct penalty is not applied under the Rules of Golf , or

Where a player follows the provisions set down in a Model Local Rule, even when the Committee in charge of the course has not adopted that Model Local Rule, the score may still be acceptable for handicap purposes. The same situation applies where a player is in breach of a Model Local Rule that has been adopted by the Committee.

Examples of situations relating to Model Local Rules where a score might be acceptable for handicap purposes include:

A player has proceeded under the alternative option to the stroke and distance relief procedure, despite this Model Local Rule not being in effect, or

The player has used a distance-measuring device despite the Model Local Rule prohibiting their use being in effect.

