The Royal and Ancient Golf Club Scholarship

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club Scholarship exists to ensure the values at the heart of our game – sportsmanship, integrity and respect - are carried into its future by the most promising young leaders in golf.

It connects our Club’s long heritage at the heart and home of golf to the bright, ambitious young men and women who will shape its future.

To date, we have supported 21 young men and women and the vision for this Scholarship remains for it to grow year after year. That future depends on as many Members as possible supporting the programme.

