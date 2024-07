International Giving

If you are based outside the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Singapore or Hong Kong, and wish to make a donation to The R&A Foundation, we would be delighted to discuss how you could make your gift.

Please contact us on foundation@randa.org to discuss how you can support us.

If you would prefer to make an online donation directly to The R&A Foundation by debit or credit card, please click here

Upon receipt of your donation, we will contact you with a receipt for your records.