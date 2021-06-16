randa logo
Golf is open to all
header wave mobileheader
header wave desktop
Sprog
The Equipment Rules
The Equipment Rules are comprehensive and provide answers to the many issues that arise in a game that is played worldwide on many different types of courses by players of all abilities.
The Official Rules of Equipment
The main objective of the Equipment Rules is to ensure that technological advances in the design and manufacture of golf equipment are in the best interests of the game of golf. While not wishing to stifle innovation, the purpose of the Equipment Rules is to protect the traditions of the game, to prevent an over-reliance on technological advances rather than on practice and skill, and to preserve skill differentials throughout the game. Rules of Equipment File
Useful Links
i
Introduction
Læs mere
p
Preamble
Læs mere
1
Golf Club Playing Rules
Læs mere
2
Conformance of Clubs
Læs mere
3
The Golf Ball Playing Rules
Læs mere
4
Conformance of Balls
Læs mere
5
Equipment Playing Rules
Læs mere
6
Devices and Other Equipment
Læs mere
7
Modified Equipment Rules For Players With Disabilities
Læs mere
8
Committee Equipment Requirements
Læs mere
A
Supplementary Paper: Advice for On-Course Rulings
Læs mere
B
Supplementary Paper: Field Measurement of Grooves - Pre-2010 Rules
Læs mere
C
Supplementary Paper: 2010 Club Face Markings
Læs mere
ip12345678ABC