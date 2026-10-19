The R&A Foundation and the Japan Golf Association (JGA) announced the signing of a new agreement aimed at supporting the promotion and development of golf in Japan, nurturing promising next-generation talent, and advancing the long-term sustainability of the sport.

Under this agreement, The R&A Foundation and the JGA will work together to promote philanthropic activities and exchange expertise, supporting the planning and implementation of five key programmes designed to contribute to the continued growth and development of golf across Japan.

1. Accessibility (Ease of Participation)

Provide opportunities to participate in golf through investment in facilities/programs.

2. Sustainability (Environmental Sustainability)

Understand golf’s impact on the environment.

3. Health

Programs and research that seek to improve people’s health through golf.

4. Heritage (History and Tradition)

Preserve and pass on golf culture, history, traditions, and assets.

5. Talent (Human Potential)

Unlock people’s possibilities and talent through golf.

These efforts are based on The R&A Foundation’s mission to “create good for golf and good through golf.” The agreement aims to implement and support projects worldwide that transform people’s lives and communities through golf. Initiatives are already underway in more than 20 countries, in collaboration with national golf associations.

Together The R&A Foundation and the JGA will bring together individual donors, corporate partners, and charitable organisations in Japan and abroad, with the goal of supporting the future of golf in Japan.

Mark Darbon, Chief Executive of The R&A said: "Our partnership with the Japan Golf Association is an important step in strengthening the work of The R&A Foundation in Asia. By working together, we can broaden access to golf, nurture new talent, advance sustainability, and support programmes that create ‘good for golf and good through golf’ for communities across Japan.”

Kazuhiro Tsuga, Chairman, Japan Golf Association said: “At the JGA, we have always worked with close ties to The R&A, focusing on the promotion of the Rules of Golf, the development of referees, and the promotion of golf. Through this strategic partnership with The R&A Foundation, we are pleased to be able to further advance the golf promotion and development activities in Japan that the JGA conducts pursuant to its Articles of Incorporation, and to contribute more effectively to improving the health of the public and to raising awareness of golf culture through golf. With the cooperation and support of The R&A Foundation, the JGA would like to play a role in leading the promotion of golf not only in Japan, but also across the Asia-Pacific region.”