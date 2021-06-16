randa logo
The Equipment Rules
The Equipment Rules are comprehensive and provide answers to the many issues that arise in a game that is played worldwide on many different types of courses by players of all abilities.
The Official Rules of Equipment
The main objective of the Equipment Rules is to ensure that technological advances in the design and manufacture of golf equipment are in the best interests of the game of golf. While not wishing to stifle innovation, the purpose of the Equipment Rules is to protect the traditions of the game, to prevent an over-reliance on technological advances rather than on practice and skill, and to preserve skill differentials throughout the game. Rules of Equipment File
i
Introduction
p
Preamble
1
Golf Club Playing Rules
2
Conformance of Clubs
3
The Golf Ball Playing Rules
4
Conformance of Balls
5
Equipment Playing Rules
6
Devices and Other Equipment
7
Modified Equipment Rules For Players With Disabilities
8
Committee Equipment Requirements
A
Supplementary Paper: Advice for On-Course Rulings
B
Supplementary Paper: Field Measurement of Grooves - Pre-2010 Rules
C
Supplementary Paper: 2010 Club Face Markings
