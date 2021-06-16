A tee is a device designed to raise the ball off the ground. A tee must not:

be longer than 4 inches (101.6 mm);

be designed or manufactured in such a way that it could indicate line of play ;

; unduly influence the movement of the ball; or

otherwise assist the player in making a stroke or in his play.

Note: As an exception for difficult turf conditions, tees tethered together or to an anchor may be used during the round provided that the player does not align the tees or tether in such a way that could indicate line of play or otherwise assist the player in making a stroke.