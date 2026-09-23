For Felicity, seeing Claire take on the role of Captain is a significant moment and another sign of how the game continues to evolve.
"Until now, that ultimate ambassadorial role hadn't been an option for women and if you can't see it, you can't be it," Felicity reflects. "Seeing Claire step into this position opens up new possibilities for everyone in golf. It’s a wonderful step for The R&A and she will be an outstanding Captain."
As Claire prepares for the traditional drive-in on the 1st tee of the Old Course this week, Felicity recalls one of their first conversations after her appointment was announced.
"My first question to her was, 'How's your game? You need to hit this opening drive -how's it going to be?'" Felicity laughs. "As always, she downplayed her skills but she has a great golf swing and she'll be fine."
For Felicity, seeing her long-time mentor take office this week is the culmination of a lifetime dedicated to the game.
"I just said to her, 'Go and enjoy it. You deserve everything you've achieved and this is just the next thing to tick off.' She's so humble that she doesn't like taking praise but she truly appreciates it. She is going to be a fantastic ambassador for golf."