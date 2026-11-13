The Official Film of The 154th Open now available on R&A TV

The Official Film of The 154th Open is now available exclusively to One Club members.

Produced by The R&A in partnership with Rolex, the 53-minute film celebrates Ryan Fox's magnificent maiden major triumph.

The New Zealander birdied Royal Birkdale's 18th hole to seal a dramatic victory and edge past Cameron Young to capture the Claret Jug.

The Official Film, narrated by Kelly Cates, combines the best drama from a thrilling week in Southport, along with exclusive and unseen footage.

One Club is The R&A's free and easy-to-join membership initiative, offering exclusive content, prize draws and tee times to golf fans around the world, as well as access to tickets for R&A Championships.

Simply sign up or sign in and relive four magical days on England’s Golf Coast.