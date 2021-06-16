randa logo
Golf is open to all
greenskeepers on a golf course
Greenkeeping
Education
Without greenkeepers there’s no golf.


Greenkeepers do the essential work of preparing courses for play, as well as caring for the natural environment.

We’re supporting greenkeepers by:
  • championing sustainable course development and management
  • safeguarding the financial operations of golf facilities
  • supporting natural environments and encouraging local communities to get involved

Greenkeeping Scholarship Programme

We have a Greenkeeping Scholarship Programme to support greenkeepers in developing their sustainability skills and experience. 

The R&A is providing career opportunities to greenkeepers, especially women and young people, around the world. To date, over 500 scholars from 30 countries have benefitted.  Our scholarship programme is designed to be recognised as a high standard of greenkeeping and an opportunity for the greenkeeping professionals to develop their broader skills.
man cuts grass

Get Involved With Our Scholarship Programme

Students wishing to apply for an R&A Greenkeeping Scholarship should do so when signing up to relevant courses at the two colleges currently servicing this programme – Myerscough in England and SRUC Elmwood in Scotland. 

