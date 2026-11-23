PGA Ocean’s 4 in the Dominican Republic to host the Women’s Amateur Latin America Championship in 2027
The R&A
23 Nov 26
4 mins
PGA Ocean’s 4 in the Dominican Republic will host the 2027 Women’s Amateur Latin America (WALA) championship presented by The R&A and the ANNIKA Foundation from 18–21 November.
After Colombia’s María José Marín won back-to-back WALA titles at El Pulté Golf in Guatemala yesterday, the championship will continue its evolution when it is staged in the Dominican Republic for the first time. It will mark the seventh edition of the championship after visiting El Pulté Golf in Guatemala last week, PGA Riviera Maya in Mexico in 2025, Lima Golf Club in Peru in 2024 and Pilar Golf in Argentina for three previous stagings. PGA Ocean’s 4, an award-winning world class venue located on the edge of the Caribbean Sea, is managed by Piñero’s Real Estate & Golf Division, who also operate PGA Riviera Maya. Mark Lawrie, Regional Managing Director – Latin America & Caribbean at The R&A, said, “We are hugely thankful to Piñero and PGA Ocean’s 4 for all their support to stage the Women’s Amateur Latin America championship in 2027. “As we prepare to visit the Dominican Republic for the first time, it is wonderful to continue to take the championship to new countries and offer more opportunities for women and girls in the region to showcase their talents. We thank El Pulté Golf for their incredible efforts to stage last week’s championship in Guatemala and we now look forward to continuing our partnership with the ANNIKA Foundation next year at PGA Ocean’s 4.” Annika Sörenstam, the ten-time major champion, said, “We are thrilled to bring the Women’s Amateur Latin America championship to the Dominican Republic and PGA Ocean’s 4 next year. “The club offers an exceptional setting for this championship, with a beautiful championship course along the Caribbean Sea and outstanding practice facilities. The venue will provide our players with an outstanding environment to compete, continue developing their games and enjoy an unforgettable experience. “Working in partnership with The R&A, we look forward to welcoming the region’s top amateur golfers to the Dominican Republic in 2027.”
PGA Ocean’s 4 in the Dominican Republic will host the 2027 Women’s Amateur Latin America.
The 18-hole course at PGA Ocean’s 4, which opened in late 2017, is situated on the beautiful Playa Nueva Romana bay on the southern coast of the country. Gonzalo Pan de Soraluce, Global Director of Golf, Piñero’s Real Estate & Golf Division, said, “We are proud to welcome the WALA back to one of our courses and to host it for the first time in the Dominican Republic at PGA Ocean’s 4, doing so alongside The R&A and the ANNIKA Foundation with whom we share a relationship built on trust and a common purpose to grow the game across the region. “Hosting this championship and supporting young female talent makes it particularly meaningful to us as a company led by women. I am sure this edition will bring us some great stories, just like María José Marín’s at PGA Riviera Maya.” Colombia's Valery Plata claimed victory at the inaugural WALA in 2021, before two players from Argentina – Valentina Rossi and Ela Anacona – triumphed in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Mexico's Clarisa Temelo won in Peru in 2024, before it was third time lucky for Marín last year after runner-up finishes in 2021 and 2022. The championship involves 72 holes of stroke play with 60 players invited to participate from South America, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean based on their position in the World Amateur Golf Ranking®. The WALA winner has the chance to play alongside the stars of women´s professional golf through exemptions into three major championships – the AIG Women’s Open, The Chevron Championship and The Amundi Evian Championship. The WALA follows the successful introduction of the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific championship by The R&A in 2018. Its aim is to strengthen the pathway to the very highest levels of the sport by providing a platform for the region’s best women’s amateur golfers to compete against each other. For more information, please visit walagolf.com.