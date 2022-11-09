Golf It! is The R&A’s new community-based golf and entertainment facility in Glasgow
“Our aim is to create a destination for golf that is welcoming and attractive to all members of the family.”
Martin Slumbers
CEO of The R&A
Golf It! is The R&A’s brand new golf concept opened in Glasgow in summer 2023.
The new community-based golf and entertainment facility is located on the south bank of Hogganfield Loch, following the redevelopment of Lethamhill golf course. The vast indoor and outdoor attraction is a new innovation and marks a significant financial investment by The R&A towards its purpose of making golf more accessible and inclusive. The new facility features a range of introductory golf formats including a twist on pitch and putt, adventure golf and community putting greens plus a double decker floodlit driving range and a new look nine hole course for all the family to play. These sit alongside other attractions and activities such as padel tennis courts, nature trails, bike hire and street food-style dining and drinks area.Find out more by visiting Golf-It.com