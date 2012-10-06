Like many clubs across the UK, the summer of 2018 cemented the way forward for the Royal Automobile Club. Up to this point, the club had relied on a borehole delivering roughly 140m3 a day to provide irrigation for tees, greens and aprons. However, daily use across the course totalled between 250-450m3. The shortfall was made up from main supply which left the club with substantial mains water bills, whilst always being at the mercy of the water supplier and environment agency restrictions. Plans for a reservoir, that had long been under discussion, were resurrected in the autumn of 2018 in order to provide a more sustainable future for the Club and the courses.