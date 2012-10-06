Depending on the design, storage tanks can be elevated so that gravity is used to redistribute the collected water. Storage can also be situated below the surface level and redistributed with the use of pumps. Most modern rainwater storage systems take advantage of both scenarios. Header tanks store run-off collected by gravity, whilst the excess run-off is stored in the main storage tank located below ground level. When the header tank runs out of water, a pump refills it from the main storage tank to maintain a set capacity. Careful consideration needs to be given to the source of the harvested run-off water and its possible contamination risk. Run-off from car parks will need special filtration to remove any hydrocarbon contaminants and salt or other materials used to melt ice over winter months, whilst roof run-off will require some filtration to remove sediment and biological particles. It is recommended that any surface from which water is harvested from is regularly cleaned. However, care must be taken to ensure that cleaning products used are compatible with the final use of the water, i.e. biocides should not be used to clean a roof if the run-off water will be used as irrigation water. This type of tank system is often used in new buildings to reduce the speed at which water leaves a development to meet drainage planning restrictions. With joined-up thinking, these systems can often be integrated to save overall costs of a development and provide a water attenuation option, as well as a source of water. In addition, costs may also save on drainage bills if water is redirected elsewhere to a sewage network.