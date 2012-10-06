A borehole is a narrow shaft bored in the ground, either vertically or horizontally. The borehole can be used to extract and/or store water for later use. To remove or abstract water from an underground source and take more than 20 m3 (approximately 4,400 gallons) a day, an abstraction licence will be needed. 20 m3 per day can be extracted without a licence, however it would still be prudent to check with the water licensing body as local restrictions may exist. If a licence is required then it is advised to get in contact with the water licensing body as soon as possible to discuss the proposals. Licences may be seasonal, i.e. winter or summer only abstraction, and all licenses require the user to keep accurate up to date records in order to assess usage.