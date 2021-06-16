In order for The R&A to render a formal ruling on a new model of golf club, a sample needs to be submitted for examination, accompanied by a fully completed Golf Club Submission Form and Payment Form. A copy of these two Forms can be downloaded from the Submissions Resources page.

Sample

The sample can come in any of the following forms:

Production sample

First Article sample (from a pre-Production run)

Prototype

Mock-up

Test Service

Submission Form

The Submission Form should include all necessary explanations regarding the intended method of use, the 'intent' of the design and any claims that may be made in the marketing of the club. If the club is designed to be adjustable, there should be a clear explanation as to how the adjustment mechanism works and a sample of the appropriate tool must also be submitted.

Payment Form

There is a testing fee associated with all submissions of Production samples. Where applicable, submissions will not be processed until payment has been received.

Informal Submissions

In the absence of a sample, informal opinions can sometimes be given based on photographs, drawings or descriptions. However, this depends on the nature of the design. There is no charge for this service. Moreover, there is not normally a charge for the following:

Submissions of mock-ups

First Article and Prototype samples

Test Services