2.2a Overcrowding the Course

It is accepted as fact, by those who have studied pace of play and flow around the course, that overcrowding is the most common cause of longer than necessary rounds and unacceptable waiting times. If the starting intervals between groups are too narrow it will result in too many groups being on the course at any one time, and, in such circumstances, adopting all or any of the other recommendations in this manual will be futile.

There have been many studies into flow around the course but, at its most basic level, the following example demonstrates the problem that arises from having narrow intervals:

The course starts with two mid-length par 4's, followed by a mid-length par 3.

When play is in three-balls, the allotted time for completion of the holes is as follows: 1 st hole in 12 minutes 2 nd hole in 12 minutes 3 rd hole in 9 minutes

The Committee has adopted 8 minute starting intervals

If all groups play the holes in the allotted time, by the time the second group reaches the 3 rd tee it will wait for one minute on the 3 rd tee and the third group will wait for two minutes on the 3 rd tee (see table below)

The waiting time will worsen as more groups come on to the course

With all aspects in the example the same, but with 10 minute starting intervals, there is no delay on the 3rd tee (see table below).

This is a very simple example. Much more detailed and thorough explanations of the significance of starting intervals on pace of play can be reviewed in chapter 6 of “Golf’s Pace of Play Bible” by Lucius Riccio (see References Section). It is acknowledged that there is a certain amount of ebb and flow in pace of play during a round, but the message is clear – starting intervals need to be sufficiently wide for there to be any chance of achieving good pace of play and flow around the course.

The obvious question then becomes, how wide do the starting intervals need to be? The answer is, the wider the better. However, whether it is, for example, a members’ club trying to give a large number of members the opportunity to play on a given day, a resort course trying to maximise revenue or a tournament organiser trying to get 156 players around the course in daylight, it is understood that there is a limit to how wide the intervals can be.

When play is in two-balls an interval of at least 8 minutes is recommended. When play is in three-balls this should be increased to at least 10 minutes. When play is in four-balls, 11 or even 12 minute intervals should be considered. A good guide is that the starting interval should not be shorter than the time it should take to play the quickest hole on the course, and this becomes particularly relevant when that hole features early in the round.

When the groups are likely to be going out in a mixture of two-balls, three-balls and four-balls, the intervals should cater for four-balls. This highlights the issues that can arise when the size of groups differs, and this topic is discussed later in this section.

A concern that is often expressed with regard to increasing starting intervals is that it reduces the number of groups that can play the course on any given day, and therefore reduces playing opportunities and, potentially, revenue. The reality is that reducing the amount of time it takes to play will mean that those starting later in the day will be guaranteed to complete their rounds and, consequently, additional later tee times can be offered.

It is also the case that very few facilities operate at maximum capacity, so stretching out the tee times is unlikely to have a significant impact on the number of players that will in fact play the course, but it will enhance player enjoyment.

As outlined in the Introduction to the Manual, even if an alteration to the starting intervals does reduce the number of players that play the course on any one day, if the experience of those who do play is positive the likelihood is that, over an extended period of time, more golfers will wish to play the course. In addition, those people may be prepared to pay slightly more knowing that they are guaranteed a pleasurable experience.

For an example of the potential positive financial impact of increasing starting time intervals, see the Financial Impact Study by Global Golf Advisers Inc. (see References Section).

2.2b Empty Starting Intervals or “Starter’s Gaps”

Even with appropriate starting intervals, delays can arise on the course due to a number of factors, such as ball searches, a hole that is playing particularly hard or easy, etc. Such delays can be cleared, or at least alleviated, by having empty starting intervals, sometimes referred to as “starter’s gaps”.

If, for example, the starting intervals are 10 minutes and the Committee has an empty starting time after every 10th group, there will be a 10 minute break in play from the 1st tee every 90 minutes. If a delay has built up on a particular tee early on in the round, the starter’s gap should enable that delay, or at least some of the delay, to clear. Without the empty starting interval, the likelihood is that waiting on that hole will increase as the day goes on.

2.2c Two-Tee Starts

A “two-tee start” is where groups start simultaneously from two different tees, usually the 1st and the 10th tees. If it is necessary to get a lot of players around a course in one day, and the course lends itself to two-tee starts, this can be an effective way of getting more players around the course more quickly.

The principal reason for this is that play through the day occurs in two “waves” – the morning wave and the afternoon wave – and the theory is that the afternoon wave is a fresh start so any delays that have built up during the morning wave do not impact on the afternoon wave. For an example of a draw for a two-tee start, see Appendix B

If two-tee starts are adopted, it is important not to have too many groups going out from the 1st and 10th tees. This will simply result in players making the turn having to wait for the 1st and 10th tees to clear, which eliminates the potential time saving that the two-tee start creates. It can also result in the afternoon wave of tee times being delayed, which will cause more frustration for the golfers.

2.2d Shotgun Starts

A “shotgun start” is where groups start simultaneously from multiple tees and it is an effective way of getting more players around the course in a shorter period of time, simply because more of the holes are utilised from the start rather than needing to be filled from the 1st tee (or the 1st and 10th tees). Shotgun starts are more common in club and corporate hospitality events where the concern may be less about pace of play than the desire to have all the players completing their rounds by a specific time, e.g. in order to attend a prize giving or other function. Efficient organisation is vital when conducting a shotgun start as you need to ensure that all players are in position at the appropriate starting time. Golf cart transportation can be very helpful when conducting a shotgun start.

As the course will be full from the beginning, managing a good pace of play is crucial. Like a two-tee start, a shotgun start should enable you to have two “waves” of play – a morning wave and an afternoon wave.

