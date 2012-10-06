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Formby Ladies Golf Club
Formby Ladies Golf Club installed an innovative horizontal well onsite in order to sustainably abstract more water from the local groundwater source.
Effingham Golf Club
Effingham Golf Club have diversified their water supply over the last few years and are now entirely self sufficient for irrigation water. The club utilise an onsite reservoir to store borehole water as well as drainage water harvested and treated onsite.
Brøndby Golf Club
Brøndby Golf Club have embraced water harvesting across the site to become nearly self sufficient in terms of irrigation water supply. The Club have embraced innovative ways of thinking and harvest water offsite, solving a drainage problem for the local municipality whilst also increasing their water supply.
Warrington Golf Club
Warrington Golf Club are now entirely self sufficient for water for both the clubhouse and irrigation system. Water is sourced from an onsite pond and a small borehole allowing the club's water supply to be secure throughout the year, and allows future expansion of the irrigation system.
Royal Automobile Club
The RAC have recently constructed a large reservoir in order to store excess borehole water during the winter. This now allows the Club over three months water supply at peak demand, allowing the Club to be self-sufficient and secure in terms of water supply for future years. The entire system is expected to pay for itself in less than 10 years.
Hollinwell Golf Club
Hollinwell Golf Club use a number of management practices and tools in order to improve the efficiency of their irrigation system as much as possible. This has translated into significant agronomic benefits, with the Club's lean approach to turf management allowing the course to be much more resilient to future climatic extremes.
The Castle Course, St Andrews
Since 2018, the team at The Castle Course have spent a huge amount of time upgrading and optimising their irrigation system. This has involved many hours of fine tuning the system and taking a large number of soil moisture readings each day to ensure that areas are not over or under watered.
St Annes Old Links
The team at St Annes with the assistance of STRI and EPG upgraded an old disused surface well using a novel modular building technique. This allows the Club to access a supplementary source of 'free' water, increasing water available to hand water fairways and target areas throughout the year.
Chorley Golf Club
A detailed drainage ditch network across the course captures water in two ponds located at the low point of the site. This allows the Club to be entirely self sufficient in terms of irrigation water.
Centro Nacional de Golf
Following severe water use restrictions, the Centro Nacional de Golf in Madrid completely upgraded their irrigation system and irrigation ethos. The course has subsequently experienced water savings of around 45% each year (120-130,000m3 a year)
Darwin Escapes
Darwin Escapes manage 26 sites across the UK, ranging from golf resorts to holiday home parks. A detailed programme of water use monitoring and leak detection has been implemented in the last 10 years, resulting in a significant reduction in both water use and cost.
Northamptonshire County Golf Club
Northamptonshire County Golf Club have a balanced water supply, allowing future security. Currently the Club abstract from a local brook and a natural spring onsite, both of which are stored in an onsite reservoir which can store a years worth of water.
Killiney Golf Club
Killiney Golf Club have diversified their water supply over the last 5 years in order to improve supply and water resilience. The Club now harvest water from the clubhouse roof, from drainage ditches around the site and a small onsite borehole.
Romford Golf Club
Romford Golf Club invested in a borehole in 2019 in order to reduce their reliance on mains water by 60% which has resulted in savings of £8000 a year.
Leighton Buzzard Golf Club
Leighton Buzzard Golf Club upgraded their entire irrigation system in 2019. The system now covers five times more area, but does not use additional water due its increased efficiency.
London Golf Club
The London Golf Club was built in the 1990's. The whole golf course was designed around water harvesting, which allows the Club to harvest circa 100,000 m3 a year, enabling the Club to be entirely self sufficient for water.
Oake Manor Golf Club
Oake Manor Golf Club was built in 1993 on existing farmland. The Club currently utilise hand watering and boreholes for their water needs, with a huge potential for water harvesting in the future.
Brokenhurst Manor Golf Club
Brokenhurst Manor Golf Club have historically used boreholes for irrigation. Recently the club have increased their water security through the construction of holding ponds.
China Fleet Country Club
Chinafleet Golf Club was opened in 1990 and is situated on the River Tamer tidal estuary. The irrigation, clubhouse and onsite spa are water self-sufficient using a large lake system.
Portmore Golf Park
Created in the 1990's on a family farm, Portmore Golf Park has been designed around water capture and reuse. All drainage water onsite is channeled through a series of storage lakes onsite, which feed the main irrigation system. In addition, water use in the clubhouse and functions building is significantly reduced through a series of innovative water saving measures including closed loop wash down pads, and rainwater use for driving range ball washing.
Palmares Ocean Living and Golf
Palmares Ocean Living and Golf Course on the Algarve coast in Portugal historically has utilised water from a local reservoir fed by mountain rainfall.
Ipswich Golf Club
Ipswich Golf Club have pursued an ambitious project to harvest water from a neighbouring supermarket site and store onsite for later reuse. This required detailed liaison with site neighbours, Environment Agency and Natural England.