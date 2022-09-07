Our Network
The R&A works collaboratively to ensure the long-term success of the sport.
National and local associations, players and fans make up our network.
We rely on talented, dedicated and hard-working people committed to developing the sport across the world for today and future generations.
The R&A has 167 affiliates that operate in 148 countries around the world to develop and sustain the sport.
We reinvest the proceeds from The Open, in growing and supporting golf and provide financial support to a range of organisations, including the DP World Tour, the Ladies’ European Tour, EDGA, the Golf Foundation and national associations across the world.