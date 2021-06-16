Golf is open to all
The Rules of Handicapping
The Rules of Handicapping provide a consistent measure of a golfer's ability worldwide and help to enhance the enjoyment of the game for all who play, wherever they play.
Parcourir les règles
Rules of Handicapping
Definitions
Interpretations
Appendices
About Interpretations
Interpretations are provided only for aspects of the Rules that are considered to require additional clarification.
Purpose and Authorization; Obtaining a Handicap Index
Scores Acceptable for Handicap Purposes
Adjustment of Hole Scores
Submitting a Score
Handicap Index Calculation
Course Handicap and Playing Handicap Calculation
Committee Actions
