Rules of
Amateur Status
Golf’s new Rules of Amateur Status, published by The R&A and the USGA, came into effect on 1 January 2022.
This is the latest step to modernise the Rules and make them easier to understand and apply.
The new Rules were informed by golfer and golf industry feedback as part of a comprehensive review, to ensure they continue to reflect how the modern game is played around the world.
This review reaffirmed amateur golf’s important position in the game and the value in maintaining Amateur Status Rules.